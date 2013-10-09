Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Breast cancer, the number one cause of cancer death for American women, will affect approximately 250,000 women in 2013. Although researchers continue to look for new ways to prevent fatal outcomes from this devastating disease, there has been no breakthrough in preventing its onset. It is known, however, that healthy habits, including practicing a healthy diet and losing excess weight, significantly decrease the risk of breast cancer.



While the link between obesity and breast cancer is well known, a recent study, published in the October/November 2013 issue of AARP, suggests that just being overweight, and not particularly obese, can be detrimental for those that have already been diagnosed with breast cancer. A government-sponsored study was performed, which included over 7000 women with breast cancer. This trial was designed to test the effectiveness of different combinations of chemotherapy drugs. Results revealed that those women who were overweight or obese had a 30% increased risk for recurrence after therapy or surgery and a 50% higher risk for death from this disease. It is thought that the excess fat increases insulin levels in the body, which stimulates tumor growth.



To reduce the risk for developing this devastating disease and to improve recovery and to avoid recurrence for those that have already been diagnosed with breast cancer, Diet Doc has designed prescription hormone diet plans that have helped thousands of American women safely and successfully lose excess weight. Women who are ready to lose excess weight and fight back against breast cancer will complete an extensive, yet simple, medical evaluation followed by a consultation with a Diet Doc board certified physician, all from the comfort of their own home via telephone. Based on this information, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design hCG diet plans that are unique to each particular patient. Age, activity level, lifestyle, medical history and anticipated weight loss goals will be discussed.



Women find the hCG diet plans interesting and the fast weight loss motivating. The diet plans incorporate a palate pleasing selection of healthy and delicious food choices that leave patients feeling better with increased energy levels. Diet Doc’s all natural, prescription hormone medication will be administered under strict medical guidance to accelerate fast weight loss. This prescription hormone is manufactured in Diet Doc’s own fully licensed and FDA approved, United States based pharmacies to assure that each patient is receiving only the most potent, safest and best prescription hormone product available on today’s market. Patients are reporting rapid weight loss and looking better and feeling better than ever before.



New Diet Doc clients receive a complementary recipe book, chock full of easy to prepare, delicious ideas to make meal planning nutritious and simple. An impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, diet pills and delicious foods and snacks are also available to clients.



Hundreds of thousands of American women receive the devastating breast cancer diagnosis each year. The professionals at Diet Doc are committed to doing their part by helping women lose weight fast, safely, and successfully. The company’s goal is to provide each woman with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained and board certified physicians, nurses and nutritionists to maintain a healthy weight and a healthy lifestyle leading to a reduced risk of deadly breast cancer.



Personalized diet plans are designed for those who are struggling to lose those difficult last 10 pounds, or for people who must lose 100 pounds or more in order to restore health. The experts at Diet Doc urge all women with weight to lose, to pick up the phone today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to get back on the road to healthy living and a bright, disease-free future.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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