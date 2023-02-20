Breast Cyst Treatment Market Trends Demand Size Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The factors influencing the global breast cyst treatment market are the increasing research and development and the growing prevalence of breast cysts.



The increasing research and development are expected to drive the market growth



Cysts appear to form due to fibrosis in the development of breast tissue and subsequent failure of the lobule and terminal ductule formation process. The physical mechanism is that fibrosis causes epithelial thickening, which causes the developing lobule to be involute early in its development. This causes the surrounding stroma to vanish and the adjoining ductule to collapse, resulting in an abnormal epithelial-lined fold that becomes completely walled off. Epithelial acinar secretions dilate the epithelial fold, transforming it into a self-contained fluid-filled cavity. Moreover, many studies show a high lifetime prevalence of fibrocystic breast disease in women.



Over 70% of all women experience fibrocystic changes at some point in their lives, with 20% of these women becoming symptomatic and 10% -30% developing sclerosing adenosis. A palpable breast cyst is estimated to affect 7% of all women in the United States at some point in their lives. Breast cysts are most common in women aged 30 to 50. During these years, the incidence of cyst development rises and then falls dramatically. Most benign cysts disappear, and new cysts stop developing a year after menopause, as cyst development is linked to hormone levels in the body.



Limitations associated with breast cyst treatment are expected to hamper the market growth



The risks associated with Fine Needle Aspiration are minimal. The injection site has a small chance of bleeding and infection. The patient may be sore for a day or two after the procedure, and mild bruising and swelling may occur. Another disadvantage of fine needle aspiration is that the needle may miss a tumor and instead take a sample of healthy cells.



If this occurs, the biopsy will show that cancer does not exist when it does. A false negative result causes a delay in diagnosis. Fine needle aspirations of palpable lumps have a 2-4 percent low false-negative rate.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The market has suffered a minor setback due to the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to delays in diagnosis, drug shortages, and a lack of healthcare professionals. According to an article published in the JAMA Network in August 2020, between March 1, 2020, and April 18, 2020, there was a significant decrease in breast cancer treatment and diagnosis in the United States (by as much as 51.8 percent). As a result, the delay in diagnosing breast cancer has impacted treatment. In its early stages, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the breast cyst treatment market. However, as treatments are resumed worldwide, the market is expected to gain traction in the coming years.



Segment Analysis:



Fine-needle aspiration segment is expected to dominate the market growth



If all the fluid in the cyst can be removed during the procedure, fine-needle aspiration can be used to diagnose and treat a breast cyst, and breast lump and symptoms disappear. However, some breast cysts may require more than one drainage procedure. Cysts that recur or form new cysts are common. If a breast cyst persists for two to three menstrual cycles and grows, it should be treated. A small amount of breast tissue or fluid is removed from a suspicious area with a thin, hollow needle and checked for cancer cells during a fine needle aspiration (FNA). If other tests indicate that you may have breast cancer, this type of biopsy may be an option (although a core needle biopsy is often preferred). lt can also be used in other contexts. The main benefits of FNA are that it is relatively quick, it rarely requires anesthesia, the skin is not cut, so no stitches are required, and there is usually no scar. In some cases, one can even get the results on the same day.



Moreover, on 20th April 2020, The FDA-approved Fisher's CytoCore fine needle device, which can be attached to a small needle, has an internal motor that rotates the needle during the biopsy.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global breast cyst treatment market



The growing incidence of breast cysts and increasing research and development in this region is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.



A palpable breast cyst is estimated to affect 7% of all women in the United States at some point in their lives. Breast cysts are most common in women aged 30 to 50. Moreover, key players in this region are expected to drive market growth. For instance, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, or BD, is a multinational medical technology company based in the United States. The company's FNA needles are available with a Chiba or Franseen tip for maximum versatility when aspirating soft tissue masses.



Competitive Landscape:



The global breast cyst treatment market is moderately competitive with mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Some of the key players in the market are Advin Health Care, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Swastik Enterprise, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Remington Medical Inc., HAKKO CO., LTD., BPB MEDICA



