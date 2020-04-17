Breast Imaging Market Revenue to Hit over US$ 3.5 Billion by 2030, Says Market Industry Reports with Leading Key Players GE Healthcare, Hologic and Siemens Healthineers

Industrial report on ‘Breast Imaging market 2030’ can be availed from Market Industry Reports. The report offers details on the factors that will allow business players, strategy planners, and marketing personnel to effectively plan strategies for achieving their targets smoothly in the near future.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Breast Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global breast imaging market accounted for ~US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7.9% from 2020 to 2030.
Top Key Players:
GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Allengers, Carestream Health, Dilon Technologies, Inc., SuperSonic Imagine, Micrima Limited, and others.
Breast imaging technologies are used to obtain high-resolution images of breast tissues. These advanced imaging modalities, such as molecular breast imaging, digital mammogram, optical imaging, electrical impedance imaging, and tom synthesis, have shown considerable efficiency & efficacy, which in turn is expected to propel the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing awareness and rise in the number of funding initiatives for R&D by both public & private establishments in the field of breast cancer are anticipated to augment the global breast imaging market further. For instance, the Department of Health And Human Services Appropriation allocated US$ 6.44 billion to the National Cancer Institute of the U.S. for breast cancer research in 2020.
Breast Imaging Market Segmentation:
Breast Imaging Market by Technology:
Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies-
- Mammography
- PEM
- PET-CT
- MBI/BSGI
- CBCT
Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies-
- Breast MRI
- Breast Ultrasound
- AWBU
- Breast Thermography
- Optical Imaging
- Electric Impedance Tomography
By End Users:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Center
- Breast Care Centers
