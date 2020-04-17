Breast Imaging Market Revenue to Hit over US$ 3.5 Billion by 2030, Says Market Industry Reports with Leading Key Players GE Healthcare, Hologic and Siemens Healthineers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Breast Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global breast imaging market accounted for ~US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7.9% from 2020 to 2030.



Top Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Allengers, Carestream Health, Dilon Technologies, Inc., SuperSonic Imagine, Micrima Limited, and others.



Breast imaging technologies are used to obtain high-resolution images of breast tissues. These advanced imaging modalities, such as molecular breast imaging, digital mammogram, optical imaging, electrical impedance imaging, and tom synthesis, have shown considerable efficiency & efficacy, which in turn is expected to propel the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing awareness and rise in the number of funding initiatives for R&D by both public & private establishments in the field of breast cancer are anticipated to augment the global breast imaging market further. For instance, the Department of Health And Human Services Appropriation allocated US$ 6.44 billion to the National Cancer Institute of the U.S. for breast cancer research in 2020.



Breast Imaging Market Segmentation:



Breast Imaging Market by Technology:



Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies-

- Mammography

- PEM

- PET-CT

- MBI/BSGI

- CBCT



Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies-

- Breast MRI

- Breast Ultrasound

- AWBU

- Breast Thermography

- Optical Imaging

- Electric Impedance Tomography



By End Users:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic Imaging Center

- Breast Care Centers



