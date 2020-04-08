Breast Implant Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2030 - Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Hans Biomed, Establishment Labs

Increase in the number of breast surgeries drives growth demands for breast implants market - Industry Growth, Analysis, Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Forecast to 2030
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- A breast implant is a prosthesis that changes the shape, size, and contour of an individual's breast. Breast implant is a part of reconstructive surgery, wherein the implants are fitted to restore a natural-looking breast. This is followed by mastectomy or procedure that corrects the congenital deformities and defects of the person's chest. They are also applied cosmetically to increase the size of breasts with the help of breast enlargement surgery.
The different types of breast implants are used according to the materials comprising silicone gel, saline solution, composite, and structured filter. Amongst these, the silicone gel, saline solution, and structured implants are widely used.
Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Breast Implant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global breast implants market is estimated to account for over US$ 2.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2030.
Major Players:
Some of the prominent players in the breast implants market include Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Hans biomed, Establishment Labs, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Cereplas, Groupe Sebbin SAS, and Laboratories Arion, among others.
Technological Growth:
The global market is driven by an increase in the number of breast surgeries. A high number of surgeries are performed in the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 1.8 million breast augmentation surgeries were performed in 2018 out of which, 88% of total 2018 breast implants were silicone; 12% were saline. An increase in the number of surgeries is also propelling the demand for breast implants. This, in turn, aids substantial growth in the breast implant market.
The market is also driven by new product launches and technological advancements. Most players are involved in the manufacture of various types of breast implants, offering maximum advantages. For Instance, In Jan 2017 Allergan Plc. received FDA's approval to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally in Jan 2018 Sientra Inc., received FDA approval of the PMA supplement, allowing commercialization of its OPUS-branded breast implant products manufactured by Vesta. This is expected to propel growth of the overall breast implant market.
