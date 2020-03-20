Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Rising desire to look attractive and fit among women augments demand for breast implants procedures. As per the report, the global breast implants market was worth US$ USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026. The market is likely to expand a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2026. As per a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation surgery with the help of implantation rose to 13% across the world between 2016 and 2027. Breast augmentation, also referred to as mammoplasty or breast enlargement, helps to increase the size of breasts by using fat transfer or breast implant. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies for women undergoing breast implant surgery is expanding the market's growth.bTechnological advancements have revolutionized the breast implants market. Advancements in gummy bear breast implants and emergence of a minimally-invasive under-the-muscle breast enlargement are likely to fuel demand for breast implants market



With USD 1.0 Billion in 2018, Women in North America to Highly Prefer Breast Implant Products



North America is expected to hold dominance in the global breast implants market through the forecast years. A lead analyst at Fortune Business insights has said, "In 2018, the market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion and is likely to remain dominant due to the presence of several leading players in the region." Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies aids expansion of the breast implants market growth in North America. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the U.S. registered around 333,392 breast augmentation procedures in 2017. This shows that the demand for breast implants products is likely to increase in the U.S., thereby increasing the breast implants market size in North America. Women believe that breast implantation can boost their self-confidence and improve their body figure.



Key Segmentation:



By Product



Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

By Material



Silicone

Saline

By Procedure



Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

By Geography



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest

of Europe)

Asia Pacic (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest

of Asia Pacic)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East &

Africa)



AMSilk GmbH and POLYTECH to Initiate a Clinical Study on Silk-coated Silicone Breast Implant



Primarily, breast implants are made of saline and silicone. In addition to this, breast implants can be found in two shapes which include anatomical and round. Of these two products, silicone segment covered the maximum share in 2018. The increasing preference for silicone breast implants is the primary factor driving the segment's growth. These type of implants are FDA approved for breast augmentation in women aged 22 years and above. It is important to visit a plastic surgeon and see if silicone breast implants market are operating properly. In 2018, AMSilk GmbH partnered with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH to start a clinical study on silk-coated silicone breast implants called SILKline in Europe. On the other hand, saline breast implants market are also expected to register considerable growth in the market owing to their cost-effectiveness.



Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Breast Implants Market Report



Allergan

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION



Of these, companies such as Allergan and Mentor Worldwide LLC are likely to lead the global breast implants market. Robust sale of breast implants in these two companies are likely to foster the breast implants market revenue. This, coupled with strategic collaborations, is another factor for their leading positions in the market. Moreover, Allergan's acquisition of Keller Medical further strengthened the company's position. Other companies are also putting efforts to stay ahead of the competition. For instance,



GC Aesthetics launched a digital consultation solution (DCS) called Eve 4.0 in June 2019. This solution aims to offer aid to patients undergoing breast augmentation or reconstruction surgery in Brazil and Europe.



