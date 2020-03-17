Breast Implants Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status by 2030 with Top Players Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Hans Biomed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Increasing number of breast augmentation procedures,rising prevalence of breast cancer, the launch of new products, and technological advancements are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Extensive research & development activities by major companies and universities across the globe for developments in breast implant technology with an aim to increase safety and precision are expected to contribute to market expansion.



Some of the prominent players in the breast implants market include Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Hans biomed, Establishment Labs, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Cereplas, Groupe Sebbin SAS, and Laboratories Arion, among others.



The global market is driven by an increase in the number of breast surgeries. A high number of surgeries are performed in the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 1.8 million breast augmentation surgeries were performed in 2018 out of which, 88% of total 2018 breast implants were silicone; 12% were saline. An increase in the number of surgeries is also propelling the demand for breast implants. This, in turn, aids substantial growth in the breast implant market.



The market is also driven by new product launches and technological advancements. Most players are involved in the manufacture of various types of breast implants, offering maximum advantages. For Instance, In Jan 2017 Allergan Plc. received FDA's approval to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally in Jan 2018 Sientra Inc., received FDA approval of the PMA supplement, allowing commercialization of its OPUS-branded breast implant products manufactured by Vesta. This is expected to propel growth of the overall breast implant market.



5. GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

1. Silicone Breast Implants

2. Saline Breast Implants



6.GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

a. Breast Augmentation

b. Breast Reconstruction



7.GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USERS

c. Hospitals

d. Specialty Clinics

e. Others



