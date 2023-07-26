Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- According to Research Report Breast Lesion Localization Market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. As of 2023, the market's estimated revenue stands at $0.3 billion, with expectations to reach $0.4 billion by 2028, reflecting a commendable CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is underpinned by various factors identified in a comprehensive new research study.



One of the primary drivers of market expansion is the increasing number of breast cancer screening programs worldwide. These initiatives aim to detect breast lesions at early stages, thus improving the chances of successful treatment and patient outcomes. Moreover, improved reimbursement scenarios are contributing to the market's growth, making it more accessible for patients to receive appropriate diagnosis and treatment.



The rising awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer is another crucial factor propelling the market forward. As public knowledge increases regarding the benefits of early diagnosis, more individuals are seeking medical attention and participating in screening programs, further driving the demand for breast lesion localization solutions.



Furthermore, the market is being bolstered by a surge in breast cancer surgeries. As medical advancements continue and surgical procedures become more effective and common, the need for accurate and precise lesion localization becomes imperative. Consequently, healthcare professionals are adopting advanced techniques and technologies to enhance the accuracy of lesion localization during surgery.



The new research study encompasses various aspects to provide a comprehensive analysis of the breast lesion localization market. These include in-depth examinations of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, and key stakeholders. Additionally, the study delves into buyer behavior and criteria, shedding light on factors that influence purchasing decisions in the market.



Key Market Players:



Key players in the breast lesion localization market Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Laurane Medical LLC (France), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), Intramedical Imaging, LLC (US), Isoaid (US), Surgiceye GmbH (Germany), Ranfac Corp. (US), Mermaid Medical Group (Denmark), Izi Medical Products, LLC (US), MatekMedikal (Turkey), Tsunami Medical Srl (Italy), BPB Medica (Italy), Sirius Medical Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada). Other players in the breast lesion localization market are Sterylab S.R.L. (Italy), CP Medical (Georgia), MDL SRL (Italy), Biomedical Srl (Italy), Elucent Medical (US), Vigeosrl (Italy), and Medax Medical Devices (Italy).



Driver: Increasing incidence of breast cancer



Breast cancer has become a prevalent health concern for women worldwide, impacting both developed and developing countries. It stands as the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, as reported by the American Cancer Society. Over the years, there has been a substantial rise in the incidence of breast cancer cases globally, driven by several factors.



One of the primary contributors to the increasing breast cancer incidence is the adoption of modern lifestyles. Factors such as sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, and environmental exposures to carcinogens have collectively contributed to the rise in breast cancer cases.



Another significant factor is the widespread use of oral contraceptives. While these contraceptives offer essential family planning benefits, they have been linked to a slight increase in breast cancer risk, particularly for long-term users. The popularity of oral contraceptives has contributed to the overall rise in breast cancer incidence.



Growing rate of the aging population



The growing rate of the aging population is a significant factor contributing to the rising incidence of breast cancer. As people age, their risk of developing breast cancer increases due to biological changes in the breast tissue. Specifically, aging leads to an increase in multipotent progenitors, which are adult stem cells associated with many breast cancer cases. Additionally, the number of myoepithelial cells, which act as tumor suppressors, decreases with age, further contributing to the susceptibility to breast cancer.

The alterations in breast tissue with age can lead to an increased risk of breast cancer. One notable change is the increase in multipotent progenitors, which are adult stem cells that have been linked to the development of many breast cancers. Additionally, the number of myoepithelial cells, which typically act as tumor suppressors, decreases with age, potentially further increasing the risk of breast cancer development.



Challenge: Shortage of oncologists



To achieve better outcomes, breast cancer surgeries and lesion localization procedures are performed by skilled professionals. These surgeries are considered to involve more risks when compared to other surgeries because of various challenges, such as the localization of tumors, risk of healthy tissue excision, lymphedema and seroma. Similarly, the use of radioactive materials may increase a patient's risk of developing radiation-induced cancer. Exposure to radiation has several short-term and long-term side effects, which usually occur within six months or even after a year of exposure. Some of the common side-effects after radiation exposure are mild pain or discomfort around the breast, skin damage, swelling or inflammation of the breast or surrounding tissues, loss of hair in the armpit or chest, and fatigue. Moreover, radiation exposure can also lead to the damage of nerves in the arm, hand, or chest. To reduce such risks, localization procedures require trained operators and radiologists, who are required to go through a certification process to perform breast lesion localization.



Breast Lesion Localization Market Dynamics



In 2020, the breast lesion localization market saw significant segmentation based on different localization methods. Among these, the wire localization segment emerged as the largest, in terms of value. This dominance can be attributed to several factors that drove the growth of wire localization during that period.

Wire localization gained prominence due to its effectiveness in accurately localizing abnormal breast tissues prior to surgery. This method ensures precise targeting of the affected area, enabling surgeons to remove minimal normal tissues and reduce scarring, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Additionally, the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices further bolstered the adoption of wire localization, making it a preferred choice among healthcare providers.



In the radioisotope localization market, two primary methods were identified: radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) and radioactive seed localization (RSL). Among these, the radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment held the largest share in 2020. ROLL is utilized for preoperative localization of nonpalpable lesions during breast cancer surgeries, as well as for sentinel lymph node mapping in cancer staging. Its accuracy and effectiveness in guiding surgical interventions contributed to its dominant position in the market during that period.



Regarding the usage of breast lesion localization methods, the market was categorized into Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy). In 2020, the Breast Biopsy segment claimed the largest share. This can be attributed to various factors driving market growth, including the increasing incidence of breast cancer, the implementation of breast cancer screening programs, improved reimbursement scenarios, heightened awareness of the importance of early detection, and a growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.



Recent Developments:



- In December 2022, Merit Medical Systems launched Scout Bx. Scout Bx is a wireless, radar-guided localization system used to assist breast surgeons in identifying biopsied tumors for removal.



- In August 2022, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH launched DualCore Dual Stage Core Biopsy System. The Mammotome DualCore biopsy system is the first dual stage core biopsy instrument for needle biopsies.