Breast Lift Without Scars Myth Addressed by Dr Ary Krau

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- The purpose of getting a breast lift for many women is to improve the look of the breasts. But, traditional methods of performing a breast lift leave women with a long, horizontal anchor incision scar across their chests. Dr. Ary Krau uses a technique that leaves patients with less incisions and more durable results.



To perform a breast lift without scars, or with as few scars as possible, Dr. Krau eliminates the anchor incision beneath the breasts. Instead, he uses a technique called a vertical mammoplasty. When Dr. Krau performs a breast lift, he makes an incision around the areola and in some cases, a short, vertical incision just below the areola. A breast lift with only minor scarring should be the norm, not the exception, according to him.



The location of the incision is not the only factor that determines the amount of scarring after a breast lift. The method used by the surgeon also impacts the final result. Along with making an anchor incision across the chest, the traditional method uses the skin as the support structure.



Skin is very elastic. Over time, it will stretch due to the weight of the breasts themselves and the impact of gravity. Putting tension on the skin by requiring it to support the breasts also increases the visibility of scars.



Dr. Krau's method doesn't use the skin as the support system for the breasts. He puts almost zero tension on the skin. Instead, he shapes the tissue inside the breast to create the lift. Since skin is so elastic, it follows the new shape of the breast, so there is no tension or sagging.



Using the fascia, or inner breast tissue, as the support structure for the breast lift is another reason why Dr. Krau can perform the surgery with fewer incisions than the traditional technique.



There's no reason for major or noticeable scars following a breast lift procedure anymore. Patients who are interested in breast lift with minimal scarring should contact Dr. Ary Krau's practice today by calling (305) 861-6881.



About Dr. Ary Krau

Dr. Krau is a board-certified plastic surgeon who practices in Miami, Florida. A former reconstructive surgery instructor at the University of Miami, he also appeared in the Bravo reality series "Miami Slice." Dr. Krau performs all his procedures in a fully accredited surgical center located in the Bay Harbor Islands, and is known for his natural-looking results, which draw patients from around the world. He is a diplomate of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.



You can view his official website here - http://www.arykraumd.com/