The global Breast Pumps market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expect to reach USD 3238.4 million by 2025, from USD 2568.8 million in 2019.



Top Key Players in the Global Breast Pumps Market: Philips Avent, Tommee Tippee, Lasinoh, Medela AG, NUK, Ameda AG, Evenflo Feeding, Dr. Brown's, Pigeon, ARDO, Whittlestone, Inc, FreiCare Swiss GmbH, Hygeia, Bailey Medical



Market Overview:



According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), has no visual progress in terms of employment and gender equality in the past 20 years. ILO began in 2030 the United Nations agenda, which announced that both sexes youth and the disabled population are likely to have the same wages without any discrimination, to achieve gender equality and empowering women and girls, in order to achieve productive employment, gender equality, and economic development. According to the World of Work, the labor force participation rate of women at the global level is around 48.5% in 2018, which is 26.5% less than the male employment rate. The global unemployment rate for women was 0.8% higher than men.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Closed Systems

Open Systems



Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Grade

Personal Use



Key Market Trends



Open System Breast Pumps is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth Over the Forecast Period



It has been observed that breast pumps are closed relatively less hygienic than an open breast pump. Also, cleaning the breast pump is closed is time-consuming and does not offer a lot of conveniences when cleaning. However, the use of a breast pump was higher closed at this time.



The breast pumps open system has an open motor, which can be affected by the milk is pumped, inadvertently cause the growth of fungi and virus transmission. When a nursing mother is infected with a fungal infection linger, many lactation consultants usually recommend replacing the breast pump open because even after a thorough cleaning, there is no guarantee of the fungus is completely destroyed.



In this pump, the tube is also sterilized to ensure that it is free of the organism and dirt, but the boiling tube pump repeatedly makes them opaque, which makes it difficult to milk a notice or printed on the tube. Because of these weaknesses, the open breast pump often unpopular. It is considered to be a major drag on the growth factor system open breast pump segment in the forecast period.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Breast Pumps market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



North America is expected to have the Largest Market Share



As per WHO, breast milk is very beneficial for the baby and the mother. The United States government started many policies consciousness, such as Healthy People 2010, to encourage breastfeeding. The US Labor Department has stated that about 70% of mothers with children of full-time employees in 2017.



Many working mothers who prefer to express their milk with a breast pump and keep it for the baby, while they are at work. Electrical and automatic breast pump pumping has made the process really simple and less time-consuming. They are available at affordable prices for the majority of women who work in the United States. Therefore, with the increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, the market is expected to grow in the United States.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Breast Pumps market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Breast Pumps market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Breast Pumps market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Breast Pumps market-based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



