Breast Pumps Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The world breast pump industry is forecasted to reach the value of 5.63 million by the year 2015 owing to the factors like recovery from economic downturn, increase in annual birth rate, and rise in consumer spending. Breast pumps are the devices used for ensuring continuous availability of breast milk to the infant even when lactating mother is unable to nurse her baby due to some medical complications. Breast pumps are more commonly used at the times of mother/baby separation. Currently, Europe and United States account for the maximum share of global breast pump market.



Read More: Breast Pumps Market



Increasing awareness about the use of breast pumps and its benefits, dual income households, and increasing number of working women, are some of the important factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, technological improvements in breast pumps, its ease of use and design innovativeness are also contributing to the upsurge demand of breast pumps. Although these devices are popular in developed economies like America and Europe, sale of breast pumps is expected to gain momentum in developing nations due to the emergence of new players.



Market Segmentation



Product Segments



- Non Powered Breast Pumps

- Powered Breast Pumps



This research report analyzes this market based in its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Browse More Market Reports On Medical Devices Market



This research report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Current industry trends

- Market growth drivers

- Restraints

- Industry structure

- Market projections for near future



This report also includes analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/breast-pumps-market.html



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (US), Medela Inc. (US), Philips Avent (UK), Whittlestone Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Bailey Medical Engineering, Buttner-Frank GmbH, Gearing International Ltd., Hollister Inc., Item Industries Ltd., Learning Curve Brands Inc., Limerick Incorporate, Pigeon Corp., Playtex Products Inc., Solar Wide Industrial Ltd., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides forward looking perspective on major market forces responsible for driving and restricting market growth

- This research report includes distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments

- It helps in clearly understanding competitive environment and key product segments

- It provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on industry

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of industry trends

- It provides complete analysis of major competitors and their market strategies



For More Information Visit Us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com