Breast Pumps Market Growth Trends, in-Depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

TMR's report on the global breast pumps market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue and volume (by product type) of the global breast pumps market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global breast pumps market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global breast pumps market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenons in the global breast pumps market.



Global Breast Pumps Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand



According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global breast pumps market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, wider acceptance of breast pumps majorly among working women across the globe and technological advancements are projected to drive the global breast pumps market during the forecast period



According to the report, the global breast pumps market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2027



Supportive Initiatives undertaken by Organizations and Governments Boost Market Growth



Several government initiatives targeted at improving consumer awareness levels for breastfeeding is likely to increase demand for breast pumps across the globe



Technological innovations in recent years in breast pumps and improving healthcare infrastructure across the world are also some of the key drivers for the growth of global breast pumps market



Growing Awareness regarding the Benefits of Breast Milk and Increasing Employment Rate among women: Key Drivers



Several difficulties faced by women in milk production owing to deteriorating condition of health together with importance of natural lactation for babies is forecasted to fuel the growth of the global breast pumps market.



Growing rate of employment among female population in recent years and increasing incidences of lactation failure among mothers are also some of the major factors responsible for the growth of global breast pumps market



For instance, as per one study, around 92% of the new mothers said they were having problems breast-feeding three days after giving birth to child and 40% said they felt that they weren't producing enough milk



Key Players of Breast Pumps Report:



This report profiles major players in the global breast Pumps market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments



The global breast pumps market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players



Leading players operating in the global breast pumps market are



Pigeon Group (Pigeon Corporation),

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ameda, Inc.

Ardo Medical Ag

Evenflo Feeding, Inc.

Mayborn Group Limited

Spectra Baby USA

Albert Manufacturing USA (Albert Group)

Hygeia Health, among others



