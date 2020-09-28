Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant (Silicone, Saline), Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2025? published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Recent Developments in Industry;



- In 2019, Polytech Health & Aesthetics received US FDA approval for its textured breast implants (macrotextured and polyurethane-coated implants)



- In 2018, J&J launched CPX4 breast tissue expander



- In 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics merged with G&G Biotechnology



Browse 138 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593



The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market.



Based on the product, segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



Based on the procedure, segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593



The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.



Key Market Players;



The prominent players operating in this market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.(China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), PMT Corporation (US), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device (China)



Johnson & Johnson is one of the leading players in the breast reconstruction market. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.