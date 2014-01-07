Breast Surgery Procedures for Men and Women Reviewed by Dr Lycka & Dr Glatt

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Breast surgery is very popular and is currently the largest area in plastic surgery. However, it is not only women who seek surgery for their breast problems – there are also men with breast problems. Known as gynecomastia, this is a largely unreported problem where men have an excess of breast tissue (not just fat!). To explain the problem of gynecomastia and its treatment, as well as to review typical breast surgery procedures chosen by women, this week on Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, show host & Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes returning guest Dr Brian Glatt, board certified plastic surgeon from Morristown, New Jersey.



In this in-depth interview, on this increasingly popular internet talk radio show, the two doctors discuss the problems and solutions for gynecomastia, as well as considering all aspects of breast surgery for women. This includes the problems with large breasts which lead women to choose breast reduction surgery, a discussion on differing breast implants and methods to achieve a breast augmentation and finally details on breast lift surgery. They also discuss the use of fat transfer to achieve a natural augmentation without implants, which was featured on the show over the New Year.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office (780) 665-3548.