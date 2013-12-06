Breath Analyzers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Increase in alcohol consumption coupled with rise in the number of road accidents due to drink and drive instances has boosted the demand for breath testing devices. Breath analyzers are the instruments used for estimating blood alcohol content (BAC) levels. These devices are also gaining importance owing to rise in demand for effective detection of BAC level at work places. In addition, due to the non-invasive nature of this instrument, it is also being considered as a useful diagnostic tool in the healthcare sector.



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The research report on the breath analyzers market provides detailed analysis of the global market and helps in understanding the driving forces responsible for the growth of this market. The report discusses the market of breath testing devices on the basis of technology and application. The technology segment comprises fuel cell, semiconductor and infrared technology. The application segment is classified into alcohol detection, tuberculosis detection, asthma detection, drug abuse testing and others. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2011 to 2019 have been provided for each of the segments, in terms of USD million, using 2012 as the base year. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period of 2013 to 2019 has been provided along with market size estimations.



The market has also been segmented geographically into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW), and the respective market sizes and forecasts have been provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the global breath analyzers market, and future opportunities is provided in the market overview section. This section also features a detailed market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five force analysis for the breath analyzers market.

The market players are profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Dragerwerk AG & Co, Intoximeters, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc. and others.



The global breath analyzers market is segmented into the following categories:



Breath Analyzers Market, by Technology

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared Absorption



Breath Analyzers Market, by Applications

Alcohol detection

Drug Abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

H. pylori Infection detection

Others



Breath Analyzers Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW