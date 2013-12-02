Breath Analyzers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.5 Billion Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report “Breath Analyzers Market (Technologies: Fuel Cell, Infrared Absorption and Semiconductor Sensor; Applications: Alcohol Detection, Drug Abuse Detection, Tuberculosis Detection and Asthma Detection) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," . The global breath analyzers market was valued at USD 402.1 million in 2012 and is estimated to reach a market worth USD 4,518.4 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 41.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/breath-analyzer-market.html



A rise in the trend for excessive alcohol consumption coupled with a rise in the number of road accidents has led to an increase in the usage of breath testing devices. Moreover, augmented demand from the healthcare sector for disease diagnosis along with strong government support are some of the factors responsible for boosting the uptake of breath analyzers, resulting in the overall growth of the breath analyzers market. Breath analyzers are the devices used for estimating blood alcohol content through an exhaled breath. Breath analysis is considered an indispensable tool for the screening of alcohol, drugs, asthma, tuberculosis and other diseases. These devices are gaining importance owing to their non-invasive nature, reliable and accurate result delivery over blood or urine test.



In the U.S. nearly half of road accidents are estimated to occur due to excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse. Similarly, the number of deaths soared by 26% in Britain due to drunk driving in 2012. Thus, alcohol enforcements remain a priority for governments across the globe. Governments of various countries are strictly enforcing safety laws and are heavily emphasizing on work safety issues. Moreover, they are compelling organizations, vehicle owners and others to install portable breath analyzers at their work places.



In the global breath analysis market, the fuel cell technology segment accounted for the largest share and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to technology efficiency, accuracy and the increasing popularity of breath testing devices. The alcohol testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the rising trend of road accidents and other causalities due to excessive alcohol consumption. The tuberculosis detection market is anticipated to show highest growth of 44.7% from 2013 to 2019. The growth in this segment is attributed to increasing incidence of tuberculosis especially in developing countries and increasing demand for a non-invasive surgery and accurate screening tool.



Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of the breath analyzers market followed by Europe. The growth in this region is attributed to multiple factors such as rising awareness, increased government initiatives and a growing need for alcohol testing devices to curb risk of casualties arising out of excessive alcohol consumption. Moreover, dominance in this region is also witnessed due to increasing focus on development of breath testing devices for medical diagnosis. Despite the developed countries holding the major share, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market during the analysis period. The market in this region would be influenced by the growing number of vehicle users and rise in disposable incomes that has recently reported a sudden rise in number of accidents due to excessive alcohol consumption, thereby increasing the demand for breath testing devices, consequently accelerating the growth of this market.



Key players of this market include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co, Ekips Technologies, Inc., MPD, Inc., Intoximeters, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., among other significant players.



The breath analyzers market is segmented as follows:

- Breath Analyzers Market, by Technology

- Fuel Cell

- Semiconductor Sensor

- Infrared Absorption

Breath Analyzers Market, by Application

- Alcohol Detection

- Drug Abuse Detection

- Asthma Detection

- Tuberculosis Detection

- H.pylori Infection Detection

- Others



Breath Analyzers Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- RoW



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