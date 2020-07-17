Breathable Films Market Is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- The report "Breathable Films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether),Technology (Microporous, Monolithic) End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The breathable films market is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 to 2024. The breathable films market is driven by growing awareness regarding health and hygiene and increasing usage of breathable films in premium hygiene products in both developed and developing countries.



Polyethylene-based breathable film estimated to be the largest type of breathable films

Polyethylene-based breathable film accounts for the largest share of the overall breathable films market in 2018. Polyethylene-based breathable films will remain the dominant type during the forecast period due to their lower cost compared to other types of polyolefin films. The major application of polyethylene breathable films is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence, and sanitary napkins.



Medical application: the fastest-growing consumer of breathable films

The breathable films market size in the medical application is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of breathable films is growing in the manufacturing of surgical drapes, surgical gowns, patient gowns, back-table covers, operation bed covers, mayo stand covers, and gloves. This is fuelled by the rising demand for healthcare facilities, increasing per capita spending in healthcare in the developing countries, increasing old age population, and increased usage of disposable drapes and gowns in the developed countries.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films. China is estimated to be the leading market for breathable films in APAC. India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the breathable films market in the region. The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene & personal care, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the breathable films market in these countries.



The key companies profiled in the breathable films market research report are RKW Group (Germany), Berry Global Group (US), and Arkema (France). Other prominent players in the breathable films market are Toray Industries (Japan), Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries (Sweden), Rahil Foam (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK).



Recent Developments :

- In July 2019, Schweitzer-Mauduit International added a TPU film line at its manufacturing site in Suzhou, China, to support the demand for protective film in China and the Asia Pacific region.

- In February 2017, Mitsui Chemicals started a new manufacturing facility for breathable films through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand). The plant capacity has been expanded to 10,900 tons annually to meet the growing demand in South East Asia.

- In November 2017, Toray expanded the Polypropylene Spunbond production in China to increase the annual capacity to 20,000 tons annually to meet the rising demand for disposable baby diapers in China.

- In July 2016, the company invested in a line of good quality film prints for packaging solutions in Vietnam, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, and Myanmar. Through this, the company aims to meet the rising quality standards for different products.



Key Questions addressed by the report :

- What was the market size of breathable films and the estimated share of each region in 2018, in terms of volume and value?

- What will be the CAGR of the breathable films market in all the key regions during the forecast period?

- Do you expect to see any changes in the demand pattern of breathable films in your industry during the forecast period?

- Which type of breathable sheet is preferred the most?

- What is the estimated demand for polyethylene breathable films in various applications?

- Who are the major players in the market?



