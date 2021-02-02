New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Breathable membranes allow the roof to breathe, an alternative for outdated aeration. They are suitable for use as full braced underlined inclined rooftops, in warm or cold non-ventilated and cold ventilated rooftops. Breathable membranes are common and are extensively used in a wide range of schemes. Their adjustable, multi-purpose property is the best answer to under slating necessities.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Cosella-Dorken, Saint Gobain SA, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Soprema, GAF Material Corporation, Klober, Kingspan Group PLC, RKW Group, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Arkema Group, among others.



Market Drivers



The pitched roof is one of the largest end-use applications of breathable membranes globally. Rising timber frame construction with pitch roof architecture is a key factor for the growth of the breathable membranes market. Polyethylene (PE) based breathable membrane is estimated to exhibit robust demand in the pitched roof application. Rising awareness for safeguarding building materials from getting eroded by water vapour is also fuelling the market. The construction and building sector have a broad scope of expansion majorly in Scandinavian countries, which in turn is estimated to raise the consumption of breathable membranes over the forecast period. The increasing construction and building industry is propelling the request for breathable membranes in inclined rooftop applications.



Regional Landscape



Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, and the rest of the world are considered as the key regions of the breathable membranes market. In terms of volume, Western Europe dominates the breathable membranes market, due to the rising population and increasing demand for residential buildings. The increasing demand for high-quality breathable membrane products with prolonged UV resistance properties and airtightness properties has extensively fuelled the demand for breathable membranes. Pitched roof and walls end-use application can be attributed to the growing demand for breathable membranes in Western Europe.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Breathable Membranes Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Walls

Pitched Roof

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Breathable Membranes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Breathable Membranes Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing construction activities in the APAC region



4.2.2.2. Supportive regulatory environment



4.2.2.3. Growing population and rapid urbanization



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating raw material cost



Continued….



