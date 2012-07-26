BreatheFresheCigs.com Launches Industry First Electronic Cigarette Range

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Most consumers now understand that smoking traditional tobacco-laden cigarettes often leads to increased illness, decreased quality of life and even a higher risk for cancer. However, more and more consumers are discovering that having the right support and smoking alternatives in place can significantly improve their experience with this habit.



BreatheFresheCigs.com has earned a reputation offering the perfect solution to the smoking addiction millions of adults face during their lifetimes. The site’s electronic cigarettes are breaking ground with new technology and ingredients to enhance user satisfaction while improving the health of former-smokers. With its new line of e cigarette starter kits, the company is again breaking new ground.



A spokesperson explains:



“We have always been at the forefront of technological advances and improving the offer to consumers. With our new range of Electronic Cigarette kits we are again increasing the value to the consumer with a lifetime battery guarantee. We are also extending our money back guarantee to an industry leading 45 days.”



The site offers many types of e cigarette starter kits, from a basic kit to more elaborate options, so customers can find the right kit to meet their needs. With a variety of flavors and nicotine strengths available, the Breathe Fresh electronic cigarettes are simple to use and made from the best quality materials by trusted manufacturers—thoroughly tested in the U.S. to ensure each item has passed a full inspection:



A spokesperson explains BreatheFresheCigs.com has stayed at the forefront of technological change in the industry:



“With our new air flow sensor technology, electronic cigarettes have come a long way since they were first introduced here in the USA over six years ago. We were the first to introduce the Smart Box technology in the country. Since this time, BreatheFresheCigs.com has continued to adapt these technologies to ensure our customers receive the very best e cigarette experience in the world.”



The site’s user-friendly navigation connects customers to the products they need quickly from the homepage header. Categories for e cigarette starter kits, electronic cigarettes refill cartridges and accessories include detailed product descriptions, digital imagery, editorial content, user reviews and a comparison shopping tool to guide customers in making an informed purchase.



BreatheFresheCigs.com also provides an FAQ section to address common questions and concerns for people new to electronic cigarettes or those who want to know more about the products. A video on the home page shows customer testimonials and customers using the Breathe Fresh e cigarettes.



The site offers free shipping, a lifetime warranty as well as a 45-day money back guarantee.



About BreatheFresheCigs.com

Established in 2008, BreatheFresheCigs.com with the goal to provide smokers everywhere with the ultimate alternative to traditional cigarettes. The site recently launched its new line of e cigarette starter kits and features a wide-range of kits, products and accessories. Extensive editorial content, product reviews, free shipping, a lifetime warranty and the longest money back guarantee in the industry make BreatheFresheCigs.com the preferred choice for consumers seeking cigarette alternatives. For more information, visit http://www.breathefreshecigs.com