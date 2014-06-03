Breathing Deeply Launches Yoga Therapy Training and Certification Program

Florence, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Breathing Deeply currently offer 2 yoga therapy courses. The company's yoga therapy programs provide students a foundation to work with individuals that have a wide variety of goals or complaints.



The Breathing Deeply training will provide yoga teachers and health professionals the ability to offer clients help with food and weight issues. The company say “Our 5 week course Being at Peace with Food and our 9 month course Transformation are available for individuals looking to change their relationship to food, body and weight.”



Breathing Deeply have a studio located in Northampton, MA from which they offer various classes and Thai yoga massage training. More can be learned about the company on this page.



The company say that Upon completion of their yoga therapy program delegates will have the information and skills to enable them to work one-on-one with people and help them with a wide range of conditions. The course aims to teach delegates anatomy, philosophy, theory and will show delegates how they can apply the information and tools in a therapeutic setting.



The course is structured to be completed in about one year but if the student wishes to they can move through the course at a slower pace. Breathing Deeply says their blended online and retreat format allows for schedule flexibility this flexibility enables people with a variety of life situations to participate.



The course and certification is open to all yoga teachers from any tradition at the 200 hour level or equivalent, the company say they will consider less experienced delegates on a case by case basis.



In order to become certified delegates must complete all 52 online lectures, attend 3 weekend retreats, complete 2 papers outlining case studies and pass an oral exam. The company say that the weekend retreats will be held at the Garrison Institute in Garrison, NY. All three retreats do not need to be attended in the same year more information about the Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy Program can be found here.



The company invites therapists interested in completing the course and becoming certified to complete the short form on this page.