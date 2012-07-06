Breckenridge Lodging Announces Ski Trips With Accommodations at Affordable Prices

Breckenridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Thinking of skiing on your vacation this year? If the answer “yes” to any of the questions below, then maybe it’s time to wax the skis or snowboard and start looking for Breckenridge lodging!



1. Are you feeling guilty every time you look at your skis or boards?

2. Have you been putting on goggles instead of sunglasses for everyday activities?

3. Do ordinary sounds throughout the day sound like the Rocky Mountains calling?

4. Are your often pretending that your office chair is a chairlift?



If you have determined that it’s time to pay attention to these signals and take a ski trip this year, then Breckenridge Colorado is the place to go! Not only does the resort offer world-class skiing and riding, but Breckenridge is a charming mountain town with a variety of shops, restaurants, and bars all within walking distance of most of the hotels, condos, and town homes.



Although Breckenridge is well-known for its unparalleled skiing and snowboarding, the word is getting out that it’s also an attractive summer destination. Once the snow melts, the skis, boards, snowmobiles and snowshoes get replaced with hiking boots, fishing poles, bikes, golf clubs, and whitewater rafts. Plus, the weather is mild and comfortable, which makes for a perfect getaway from the heat and humidity elsewhere. As if it that weren’t reason enough to book a trip, the Breckenridge Colorado lodging rates are much cheaper in the summer! So, whether you are looking for a ski trip or a summer getaway, think of Breckenridge Colorado while planning for your next vacation.



Breckenridge, Colorado is a preferred vacation destination for skiers of all levels because of the varied terrain, champagne powder, and consistently sunny weather. Downtown Breckenridge also provides a whole other reason to visit this charming town located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains any time of year. Founded in 1857, the buildings with shops, restaurants, and lodging in Breckenridge are reminiscent of the Old West and the atmosphere is truly delightful. Perfect for family vacations, romantic getaways, or taking breaks from college, Breckenridge has a little something to appeal to everyone. Lodging rates and availability fluctuate with the seasons, but Breckenridge lodging includes enough condos, hotels, and private residences to satisfy the taste of any type of traveler.