Breeder Interview on ChoosePuppy.com Gives Insight to Dog Ownership

Twila Herot shares the wealth of her experience as a proud member of a German born family who brought their love of the German Shepherd breed with them to America. The family has been successfully breeding Shepherds since the 1940's. Describing some of the advantages of coming from such a long line of breeders Herot says, "When I look at a pedigree and realize that a dog I'm currently looking at was born on my lap seven generations ago, it is a good feeling." Herot adds, "And when I see the joy my puppies bring to families around the world I am always proud to raise these beautiful dogs. My children often joke that we have been raised by Shepherds, and in many ways it is true."



Personally keeping true to the original German standards for Shepherds as that of heavy bone, square straight backs and working intelligence - Herot suggests dogs who are specifically bred to be lived with. "A dog's family needs to be long lived so to speak." said Herot. "They need to have parents who are a joy to their respective families. In short, people need to be sure and find a dog they can love to live with. They also need to find one who will live for a long time with them." Advising that these are the most optimum desires for any dog Herot says next on the list of must-haves are heavy bones, ideal coat color and density. Herot's personal favorite is "...a bright white coat with no yellow and the jet black pigment." Additionally of utmost importance is a breeder who has owned several generations of their breed. Stipulating that breeding isn't a short term process or a "one generation thing" people should find breeders that are committed to their breed as it takes years to know a line.



Lastly, Herot very generously gives advice not readily suggested by books or veterinarians when she offers that people looking for a dog should pay attention to the dog's athleticism and healthy mind. Asking how long the dog's grandparents lived and what they were like is additionally helpful to dog shoppers. "This common sense help can make the difference between tolerating your new dog or their becoming your new best friend and right arm." said Herot.



