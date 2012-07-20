BreedersCupRace.com Launches an All-In-One Information Resource for the Breeders Cup 2012

Coalinga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Although often know as the sport of kings, horse racing is an event that attracts people from all walks of life, not just the wealthy. Many don’t even have that much of an interest in the horses, but just come to enjoy the atmosphere at the track, admire many of the off field fashions and maybe have a small bet on a few of the races.



One of the more important races held in the US each year is the Breeders Cup. This year the race will be run at the Santa Anita track in Arcadia, California on Friday the 2nd November and Saturday the 3rd November.



For horse racing fans who’re thinking about going to the Breeders Cup this year, BreedersCupRace.com has just launched an online resource covering every aspect of the event, to help visitors get the most out of their time at the race. From the easy to use navigation menu on the site, visitors can quickly find out information about this year’s contenders, betting, odds, tickets, the schedule and the history of the race.



The Breeders Cup consists of fifteen different races held over the two days, with the complete schedule for the races available on the site. Due to the popularity of the race, BreedersCupRace.com advises people to pre order their tickets now to avoid missing out.



For those wanting to have a bet on the horses in the cup, staying up to date on all the latest news about the contenders is very important. Anyone using old information when choosing their bets, is substantially reducing their chances of backing a winner in any of the fifteen races.



At this stage, this year’s race features a small field of 10 contenders including well performed horses like Bodemeister, Union Rags, Hansen, Silver Max, Creative Cause, Dullahan, Mark Valeski, Nonios, Paynter, & Teeth of the Dog. As with any horse race, there will be some changes before race day, but BreedersCupRace.com will update the site with any new contenders or scratchings as soon as they occur.



A spokesperson from the site said, “BreedersCupRace.com offers up to date information on Breeders Cup 2012 race taking place in November in Los Angeles. The website provides a full schedule, odds, contenders and betting info. We belive the site will be the go to resource for consumers interested in the event.”



About Breeders Cup Race

The website, BreedersCupRace.com, was designed to provide an in depth resource for horse racing fans to find out everything they need to know about the Breeders Cup race in Los Angeles in 2012. For more information please visit: http://www.breederscuprace.com