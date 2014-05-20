Breeze & Associates - Practical Bookkeeping Solutions Helping Businesses Expand in Brighton

Brighton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Whether a new company, or an established business, managing finances can be laborious and time consuming. Often, businesses settle on their own bookkeeping solutions, however these can easily fall out of date and contain errors. To improve bookkeeping it is essential to hire an expert team with knowledge, experience and innovation, thus removing any chance of error and allowing the business to focus on core activities.



“With a trusted team of proactive accountants offering practical advice and solutions for the business, risk analysis and record management becomes effortless. This is where financial advisory and solutions firm like Breeze & Associates with experienced auditors and accountants in Brighton can be highly efficient for business growth. The professional advisors of this firm are quick to respond with practical solutions in a clear manner. Services offered include: auditing, bookkeeping, accounting, business planning, business startup, company secretarial, corporate finance, corporate tax planning, payroll and VAT” said a spokesperson.



Director of Andy Sturgeon Garden Design Ltd delightfully expressed, “I suffered for years with accountants who I could neither fully understand nor totally rely on so Andrew George and Breeze Associates have been a revelation, taking the pain out of the whole process and talking in a language I can understand.”



In a competitive market, the professional services offered by Breeze & Associates can ensure fast business growth at affordable costs. Utilising modern software allows real time advice to tackle problems as they arise, rather than retrospectively.



About Breeze & Associates

Breeze & Associates has provided financial services to customers for over 30 years. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, tax calculations and advice can save businesses time and money.