Breeze Through SAT with the New App from Practice Tests Free

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Standard Admission Test (SAT) score can make or break a student’s academic life. Students who are looking forward to join colleges try to aim for a high SAT score, in order to get admission in a top-ranking university or college. Practice Tests Free has introduced an innovative application named SAT Practice Test, with the intention of supporting students who are preparing for Standard Admission Tests.



This application is available from the online source Download.com for free of cost. Those who are applying for college admissions can practice SAT with the help of the Free SAT Practice Test, to become ready and confident for the real test. Practice Tests Free has designed the new app exactly like the actual SAT test when it comes to time as well as subjects.



The Free SAT Practice Test comprises five subjects just as in the real SAT, and users can select those subjects in which they are not proficient. Aspirants can also test themselves by completing all the subjects. Each question can be answered by clicking the tab ‘Mark as Answer’. Unanswered questions will be marked as Not Attempted in the application.



The website says, “The app is simple and we strongly recommend you to try it and see how your skills will be improved; upon finishing the test, your final score will be displayed in a window with all correct answers and your answers.”



The Free SAT Practice Test is easy as well as simple to use. The 1.45 MB sized application is said to be compatible with Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8, Windows 2000/2003, Windows 98 and Windows Me.



To get more information about Free SAT Practice Test, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-SAT-Practice-Test/3000-20415_4-76017886.html



About Practice Tests Free

Practice Tests Free is committed to providing different kinds of software for practicing admission tests conducted by various universities, companies and organizations. This software development company offers a wide range of applications free of cost to boost the confidence of students and applicants.



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