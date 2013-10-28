Bremerton Taxi - The Best and the Most Affordable Taxi Service

Bremerton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LocalTaxis.cFom is a determined and motivated company that is involved in providing the finest and the most affordable taxi service in Bremerton and Silverdale. The transportation service delivered is exceedingly reliable and consistent at the same time with flat rates available. The company focuses on being steadfast and in ascertaining a trust factor between them and the customers. This is the main reason they emphasize the most on promptness and living up to the expectation that they build in the minds of their prospective customers. The cabs provided by LocalTaxis.com are the cleanest and special hygiene and sanitation measures are sustained to present a clean taxi, which is one of the most important factors that enable the choice of the taxi service provider they pick.



The main benefits of choosing LocalTaxis.com are as follows:-

- Covers the entire Bremerton And Silverdale area

- Most reliable

- Clean and well sanitized

- Flat rates available

- Grocery delivery

- Reserve a cab online or via phone

- Special Service Accounts available

- 24/7 taxi service

- Well trained drivers



The above-mentioned benefits are the main highlights of LocalTaxis.com that makes it the best taxi service in Bremerton. Customers are presented with two ways to book a cab; one is through phone and the other one via the online reservation request form. They can just call them directly and speak to their customer service executive, provide them with the necessary details that would include the pick up and drop locations, and time. If they wish to book a taxi online, they just have to fill a simple reservation form that is available on their website with their name, contact details and the most important reservation date and time. They can even add in comments if they wish to let them know something in particular and give special instructions.



LocalTaxis.com is known for its flat rates and affordability that it brings along with its expert service. When prospective customers decide to use their service, they will be entitled to the lowest rates in the taxi service business as compared to others. The affordable rates don’t mean that the quality of the service or of the cabs is compromised at all. Instead that is the challenge that they want to take up- best service at reasonable rates.



The service provider also offers a service demanded by many customers in Bremerton and that is grocery delivery. With fast lives and super busy work schedules people are often not left with any time to take up the monotonous task of shopping for grocery. They can now walk away from the drudgery of grocery shopping and ask LocalTaxis.com to do it for them. They are here to help at every step and in every way possible, and this service just proves that.



The Special Service Accounts is also a great way to be a part of this trustworthy community. As the name suggests, they will be entitled to an array of special services and LocalTaxis.com will go out of their way to take care of all their customer requirements and needs. The transportation service is available twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week to not deprive their customers of their service when they need it the most. It can be for business, personal or even for designated delivery, they can be assured of the safety and the fine service.



“I have a lot of taxi service needs every now and then, and I have almost used all the taxi service providers in town. When I was recommended by a friend to try out LocalTaxis.com, I wasn’t hesitant, as I like trying new services. I was really impressed by the promptness of the response from the executive I spoke to and without any hassle a cab was booked for me. The punctuality of the service is the best that I have come across and the interior was well maintained and clean. I don’t think I will ever want to try or switch to any other taxi service provider again.” Says George K. (a satisfied LocalTaxis.com’s customer).



About LocalTaxis.com

Started in the year (2012), LocalTaxis.com endeavors to be the most reliable and dependable taxi service in town. The company’s main aim is to provide the best customer service for the highest customer satisfaction. With every step it takes, it strives to grow bigger and better in the best possible way. Other taxi companies can even advertise on their website and flourish.



Media Contact:-

Phone Number: 360 535 9804

http://www.localtaxies.com/