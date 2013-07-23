Brenner Dental Group Now Offering Advanced Dentist Technology to Detect Cavities

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Every six months patients fear being diagnosed with cavities. However, Brenner Dental Group, they now have advanced technological equipment that will help Dr. Brenner detect cavities at an early stage. This will help prevent any serious problems down the road because the diagnosis of tooth decay can be found sooner. The Laser Cavity Detector will help this Southampton dentist give his patients a healthy and beautiful smile.



In order to prevent any cavities or dental emergencies from occurring, maintenance and care are crucial to an attractive smile. This technology allows for Brenner Dental Group to detect even the smallest indication of tooth decay and tiny lesions that could potentially turn into a cavity. Being one of the most revolutionary tactics in the dental industry, Brenner Dental Group is proud to prevent patients from long-term issues that could result in numerous procedures to fix the problem. The laser technology scans over the entire mouth, and then it delivers an audio signal which will measure the fluorescence in each and every tooth. The digital information given from the scan can alert Dr. Brenner where they may be any developing cavities in tiny spaces and crevices.



As many patients who have had cavities before, they know they like to hide in little cracks between the teeth in the most hard to reach places. With that being said, it is far more difficult to detect them before it is too late, which is where the Laser Cavity Detector comes into play. Early detection plays such an important part in the care of not only one’s oral health, but the entire body as well, which is why it is important to get the proper care right away to remain healthy. If interested in the scanning procedure with the advanced Diagnodent detector, or if one is in need of an emergency dentist in Southampton, contact Brenner Dental Group today.



About Brenner Dental

