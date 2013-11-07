Brenner Dental Group Now Offering Partial Denture Installations This Fall 2013

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Though many people wish to believe they have perfect teeth that will remain intact their entire life, the fact remains this isn’t a perfect world. While accidents can happen at any time, individuals may lose some of their teeth due to eating a chewy product, being involved in a vehicle or bike accident, or have rotted and decaying enamel that loosens the root of the tooth. This can have a serious mental effect on individuals, especially when socializing as they become self-conscious of that missing tooth or teeth. In order to help their valued patients restore their smile and confidence in public settings, the Brenner Dental Group is pleased to announce they will now be offering partial denture procedures this fall 2013 season.



Partial dentures provide a quick solution when some—or a majority—of the teeth remain. Patients must first make an initial appointment so that an impression can be taken and the dentists in Southampton, PA have an accurate reading of the mouth. This will allow the creation of a custom partial denture that will mold itself right into the patient’s mouth without damaging the remaining teeth.



Additional appointments will need to be made so the dentists can make sure the shape and mold of the new tooth—denture—is correct. Once this has been established, the denture will be placed into the mouth and enhance a smile. The denture will be shaded to match the color of the remaining teeth so as not to stand out as an artificial tooth. Partial dentures will allow patients to chew without discomfort to the gums and roots while proving to be durable and last many years.



If interested, Dr. Brenner and the Brenner Dental Group offer a consultation to offer tips on how to prepare and plan for dentures. For more information about the cosmetic dentistry and restoration services offered by Brenner Dental Group, or to schedule an appointment with an experienced dental professional, please call 215-310-0586 or visit their website today.



About Brenner Dental Group

At Brenner Dental Group, the dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and staff at the Bucks County Dentist office believe in a patient-centric, friendly approach to dentistry. They strive to create long-term, lasting and trusting relationships with each patient that visits their Southampton dentist office. While they specialize in cosmetic dentistry, preventative dentistry and implants, they also offer a range of other dental services to provide its patients with the most complete and competent dental services in the Southampton PA area.



To hear more about the practice potential patients can visit their website http://www.brennerdentalgroup.com.