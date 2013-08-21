Brenner Dental Group Now Offering Porcelain Veneers in Bucks County

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Dental Veneers can be used to fix a number of problems for those looking to achieve a beautiful smile. At Brenner Dental Group, Dr. Brenner is proud to now offer porcelain Veneers for patients looking to fix a chipped tooth, gap, discoloration, misalignment or any other cosmetic insecurity one may have. This cosmetic dentist in Southampton offers porcelain Veneers that are very thin and translucent to fix the patient’s minor or major dental concern.



The Veneers process is painless for those who are concerned about that being an issue. With little anesthesia, a patient will be able to achieve their new smile completely in a few short visits. Dr. Brenner understands that every person’s smile is different and there is not one generic tooth that will fit perfectly for every individual. With that being said, he creates custom Veneers that will match the existing teeth and face for the most beautiful look. During consultations at Brenner Dental Group, Dr. Brenner will make sure that the end result is exactly what a patient is looking for so he or she is feeling confident.



Depending on how many teeth will require Veneers will determine the treatment planning process. Dr. Brenner is proud to recreate the most natural looking smile that will look beautiful and also remain durable throughout its lifetime. Porcelain Veneers from Southampton can be one of the most painless cosmetic procedures to fix any minor or major imperfections. For those who are putting off getting their smile fixed, they should know that there are many benefits to act now. To start, they are all custom, making it nearly impossible to spot out which tooth or teeth are the ones that have Veneers. Dr. Brenner recommends this option because there are minimal alterations that need to be changed in order to correct the imperfections. For more information or a consultation at Brenner Dental Group contact them today to schedule an appointment.



About Brenner Dental

At Brenner Dental group, the dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and staff at the Bucks County Dentist office believe in a patient-centric, friendly approach to dentistry. They strive to create long-term, lasting and trusting relationships with each patient that visits their Southampton dentist office. While they specialize in cosmetic dentistry, preventative dentistry and implants, they also offer a range of other dental services to provide its patients with the most complete and competent dental services in the Southampton PA area.



To hear more about the practice potential patients can visit their website http://www.brennerdentalgroup.com