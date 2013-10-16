Brenner Dental Group Now Offering Teeth Whitening Services in Bucks County

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Having discolored or faded teeth may cause certain individuals to feel self-conscious or uncomfortable with their smile. No matter how often they brush their teeth or go to the dentist, the color of the teeth when smiling just makes them cringe. To help their patients gather more confidence in public settings, Brenner Dental Group is happy to announce they will now be offering their services to provide teeth whitening to patients.



Offering their patients a treatment called Zoom Whitening, the Brenner Dental Group utilizes the Philips Zoom product line to their patients. This is a safe and secure treatment that protects enamel and whitens the teeth up to eight shades. The Bucks County teeth whitening dentists at Brenner Dental Group use the Zoom products to gently whiten the teeth after three 15-minute procedures. The procedure involves desensitizers that will help patients be able to eat and drink both hot and cold items without sensitivity.



There’s no better feeling than leaving a dentistry knowing the teeth are going to stay whitened. With the Philips Zoom treatment, patients will feel confident that their smile will last longer and not fade back to the dreaded discolored teeth. With other teeth-whitening products, the procedures used and products implemented into the mouth are harmful to the gums and could cause serious damage. With Zoom Whitening’s safety and the results they achieve, patients won’t stop smiling after they see their newly whitened teeth.



If looking for a premier cosmetic dentist in Bucks County, PA, the professionals at the Brenner Dental Group also provide endodontic procedures like root canals, as well as bonding and crowning teeth in an effort to make every customer satisfied with their smile. There are a variety of services offered by the Brenner Dental Group, including implants, and they strive for complete patient satisfaction. For more information about the procedures and services they offer, please call 215-310-0586 or visit their website today.



About Brenner Dental Group

At Brenner Dental Group, the dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and staff at the Bucks County Dentist office believe in a patient-centric, friendly approach to dentistry. They strive to create long-term, lasting and trusting relationships with each patient that visits their Southampton dentist office. While they specialize in cosmetic dentistry, preventative dentistry and implants, they also offer a range of other dental services to provide its patients with the most complete and competent dental services in the Southampton PA area.



To hear more about the practice potential patients can visit their website http://www.brennerdentalgroup.com.