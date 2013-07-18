Brenner Dental Group Now Offers Revolutionary Intraoral Camera

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Although X-Rays provide a great insight as to whether or not a patient has a cavity or other dental concerns, there is still some information they can’t provide, which is why Brenner Dental Group is now proud to offer their revolutionary tool called the Intraoral Camera. Dr. Brenner, a Southampton dentist, has invested in the new equipment that will give him and his staff the ability to see all that is going on in a person’s mouth.



The handheld device is compact and relatively the same size as a dental mirror. The built in video camera allows the professionals at Brenner Dental Group to zoom in on problem areas or areas they suspect to be trouble. Through this video a person will be able to see fillings, broken teeth, cavities, and much more. Seeing the teeth at a zoomed in microscopic level will allow for a more accurate diagnosis if there are any issues. The tiny tool displays on a screen everything that it sees, making it much easier to show a patient what is going on so they have a better understanding if there are any problems.



With a more accurate view on what is going in the mouth, Dr. Brenner is able to see what type of dental conditions he is dealing with. With a better understanding, the most suitable treatment can be put into effect all by using the intraoral camera. As an emergency dentist in Southampton, PA, Brenner Dental Group is excited to use the new diagnostic tool on patients because it allows them to show a patient a few possible treatment options after reviewing what exactly Brenner is dealing with.



About Brenner Dental Group

