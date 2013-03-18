Brenner-Rochvarq Cosmetic and General Dentistry Is Now Accepting New Patients for Spring 2013

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- At Brenner-Rochvarg Cosmetic and General Dentistry, they take great pride in providing a friendly and prompt approach to dental care and the services they provide. As a Southampton cosmetic dentist, Brenner-Rochvarg Cosmetic and General Dentistry is always looking to take on new patients, and for this reason, they are now accepting new patients for spring 2013.



Many people are aware that it is important to visit the dentist at least once or twice a year, but a lot of the time they do not understand why. It also doesn’t matter how young or old they are, many people are opposed to visiting the dentist because they are fearful of the experience, or they are worried about what they are going to hear. However, it is extremely important to attend for annual cleanings and checkups because this will lessen the chance for serious dental procedures to be done in the future. Therefore, the main reason why it is important to go the dentist on a reoccurring basis is because it is necessary to make sure that a person’s teeth are in excellent health and shape.



Some people may think that brushing their teeth every day will prevent cavities and other emergency dental procedures from being done. However, this is not the case because checkups from the dentist will provide for a much more thorough analysis of how healthy a person’s teeth are. Many dentist offices like that of Brenner-Rochvarg Cosmetic and General Dentistry also provide dental hygienists who use specialized equipment that is designed to eradicate tartar and plaque that is unable to be removed by a tooth brush. Additionally, dental hygienists and doctors will be able to tell patients how and what they need to do in order to keep their teeth healthy, and how to address specific issues.



Scheduling a dental exam is essential for guaranteeing that a person’s teeth are in the best condition possible. To schedule an appointment with Brenner-Rochvarg Cosmetic and General Dentistry this spring please call 215-310-0586 or 215-310-0585. To hear more about the practice potential patients can visit their website http://brenner-rochvarg.com.



About Brenner-Rochvarg

At Brenner-Rochvarg Cosmetic and General Dentistry, the dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and staff at the Bucks County Dentist office believe in a patient-centric, friendly approach to dentistry. They strive to create long-term, lasting and trusting relationships with each patient that visits their Southampton dentist office. While they specialize in cosmetic dentistry, preventative dentistry and implants, they also offer a range of other dental services to provide its patients with the most complete and competent dental services in the Southampton PA area.