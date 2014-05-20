McClain County, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Advocate Oil and Gas was established by Oil and Gas industry icon, Brent Bawden. Advocate specializes in purchasing oil and gas minerals. Their experienced team has managed over $250,000,000 in mineral purchases the last 8 years. They are interested in discussing the financial benefits of producing royalties, non-producing minerals, and overriding royalty interests with the owner.



To contact Brent Bawden, receive a FREE: “How to Avoid Mineral Right Bankruptcy” ebook!

Brent@AdvocateOG.com



Advocate’s niche is purchasing Royalties, Overriding Royalties, Non-Producing Mineral Rights and Working Interests nationwide. Since 2007, Advocate Executives have successfully completed over 7,500 royalty transactions. Through their vast professional experience, they have developed world-class royalty acquisition capabilities, which enables them to assess royalty holdings and close transactions at maximum market values in days where others so-called experts would take weeks.



Advocate Oil and Gas

(214) 647 - 1100



What About Mineral Rights?/ Budget Cuts for Nursing Homes in Ohio

http://wosu.org/2012/allsides/what-about-mineral-rights-budget-cuts-for-nursing-homes-in-ohio/



According to Advocate’s definition, Mineral Rights not only refer to the ownership of minerals, but also valuable rocks, gas or oil found below the ground on a piece of property. These rights greatly differ from surface rights, which is ownership of anything above ground. If a landowner owns both, it is possible to buy mineral rights without buying the land.



Why Work With Advocate Oil and Gas? Advocate specializes in acquiring profitable mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests throughout the United States with specific expertise in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Louisiana. Uniquely, they offer owners generous lump-sum payouts which provide their satisfied customers the ability and freedom to use the proceeds in any way they wish. Thus, Advocate eliminates their customers erratic and inevitable declining royalty check worries. Advocate Oil and Gas’ core competency is purchasing the customers oil and gas Mineral Rights. They are interested in discussing the financial benefits of selling the customers producing Royalties and non-producing Mineral Interests.

http://newsok.com/oklahoma-watch-unclaimed-mineral-rights-money-ends-up-in-state-coffers/article/3758775



Fiscal 2012: An Oklahoma Mineral account had more than 262,000 missing mineral-rights owners, with a highest individual amount owed $329,270. Another account in the Office of the State Treasurer owes about $52 million to mineral owners whom oil and gas companies report they couldn't locate. If drilling continues to expand, the combined $105 million in both accounts will likely rise.



About AdvocateOG.com

Advocate specializes in acquiring profitable mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests throughout the United States with specific expertise in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Louisiana. Uniquely, they offer owners generous lump-sum payouts which provide their satisfied customers the ability and freedom to use the proceeds in any way they wish. Thus, Advocate eliminates their customers erratic and inevitable declining royalty check worries. Advocate Oil and Gas’ core competency is purchasing the customers oil and gas Mineral Rights. They are interested in discussing the financial benefits of selling the customers producing Royalties and non-producing Mineral Interests.



www.advocateog.com

http://andrewscountydrygas.mineral-rights-texas.com/