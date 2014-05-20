Ellis County, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Why Work With Advocate Oil and Gas? Advocate specializes in acquiring profitable mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests throughout the United States with specific expertise in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Louisiana. Uniquely, they offer owners generous lump-sum payouts which provide their satisfied customers the ability and freedom to use the proceeds in any way they wish. Thus, Advocate eliminates their customers erratic and inevitable declining royalty check worries. Advocate Oil and Gas’ core competency is purchasing the customers oil and gas Mineral Rights. They are interested in discussing the financial benefits of selling the customers producing Royalties and non-producing Mineral Interests.

http://newsok.com/oklahoma-watch-unclaimed-mineral-rights-money-ends-up-in-state-coffers/article/3758775



What About Mineral Rights?/ Budget Cuts for Nursing Homes in Ohio

http://wosu.org/2012/allsides/what-about-mineral-rights-budget-cuts-for-nursing-homes-in-ohio/



By tapping into Advocate’s vast professional network, they have unmatched acquisition capabilities which enables us to service their clients with maximum market values and quick closes. Through their vast professional experience, they have developed world-class royalty acquisition capabilities, which enables them to assess royalty holdings and close transactions at maximum market values in days where others so-called experts would take weeks. They offer owners no obligation bids/quotes, generous lump-sum payouts and cover all the costs involved in Title Work, Deed Transfer and Closing.



“Although leasing Mineral Rights for a specific length of time is more common in the Oil and Gas marketplace,” says expert Brent Bawden, “…buying Mineral Rights gives the savvy investor permanent ownership. Once you buy mineral rights, you may decide to mine the property yourself, hire a company to perform mining or try to resell the rights for a profit.”



About AdvocatesOG.com

Advocate specializes in acquiring profitable mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests throughout the United States with specific expertise in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Louisiana. Uniquely, they offer owners generous lump-sum payouts which provide their satisfied customers the ability and freedom to use the proceeds in any way they wish. Thus, Advocate eliminates their customers erratic and inevitable declining royalty check worries. Advocate Oil and Gas’ core competency is purchasing the customers oil and gas Mineral Rights. They are interested in discussing the financial benefits of selling the customers producing Royalties and non-producing Mineral Interests.



www.advocateog.com

http://andrewscountydrygas.mineral-rights-texas.com/