Brent Jardine Announces Extending Business Consulting for Firms Worldwide

North Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- For firms aspiring to grow their business have the right guide in Brent Jardine. He’s a leading entrepreneur, and has announced the expansion of his business consultancy for firms worldwide.



Being a resident of North Vancouver, this seasoned entrepreneur has been in business for over 3 decades. He started off in early 1980s with his a mineral exploration firm and has since worked on many projects across BC - for both major and smaller companies.



“The cut-throat competition featured by the North American market falls heavy on many aspiring companies ambitious to establish dominance here. Thus, I have come up with my enriched and seasoned business consultancy to guide you effectively on securing a strong hold here,” stated Brent Glen Jardine.



He continued, “Thanks to my prolonged 30+ years of successful business experience I can support my clients with proven strategies in business. Both foreign & domestic firms, irrespective of size, are welcome to benefit from my expert consultancy.”



Added to his specialization on mineral exploration, Brent Jardine also holds rich experience in technology, Oil & Gas and the Biotech scene. “I can always offer you the most resourceful market insights - one of the principal factors to mark your brand name”, said the leading Vancouver entrepreneur.



The professional entrepreneur then emphasized a comprehensive guidance strategy including – employee management, lead generation, fast progression of sales figures, strategic planning & analysis. “I will also help you identify potential problems and assist in enterprise risk management,” he added.



About Brent Jardine

Brent Jardine is a professional North Vancouver based entrepreneur with specialization in mineral exploration, biotech, technology and oil & gas. He is currently providing expert business consultancy services. To know more about Brent Jardine and his business consultancy services, visit http://www.brentjardine.com