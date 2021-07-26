Brent Marks Wins $20,000 at the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals Hosted by the World of Outlaws and Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2021 -- The PA Posse race car driver gave fans one of the more exciting finishes in recent memory against fellow sprint car competitors representing the World of Outlaws at the Mechanicsburg 1/2-mile. A tricky and technical surface combined with challenging lap traffic situations created an intense fight for the lead late in the going during the 30-lap race.



Marks took the lead in the closing laps and officially scored his 11th career Williams Grove win with a 0.903-second margin of victory. "That was pretty intense," stated Marks. "We had a lot of close calls out there, but we survived and pulled it off. The track really threw us for a curve ball, it was drier than we expected. We made the right calls, though. That was a ton of fun racing."



Over the final five laps, Marks maintained a steady pace on the cushion and walked away with his second World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series victory of the 2021 season. The Myerstown, PA native called it a much-needed win for the PA Posse. "We broke the streak of the 4-0 Outlaws, so for tonight, I guess you can call us Posse," Marks joked.



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



