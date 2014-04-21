Brentwood Lettings Add a Range of New Properties for Lettings on Their Website

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Brentwood Lettings have been serving the purpose of an important platform of bringing landlords and tenants together. They allow free listing services for the homeowners where they can showcase their properties online on their website for rental purposes. They keep adding new properties from time to time and recently they have added new properties, available in several locations with different rental values. One can check the complete details of the properties available on rent and which will help in the decision making.



Whether someone is interested in New Moston Lettings or Failsworth Lettings, one can find several choices listed on the website of Brentwood Lettings. The professionals of the property management company carefully and thoroughly carry out an inspection of the property before enlisting it on the website. "The objective is to offer all the key details of a property to a prospective tenant with reliability," the spokesperson of Brentwood Lettings maintains.



According to him, "We want both landlords and tenants to have a complete peace of mind when they enter into a rent or lease agreement through us. We take care of all the hassles with dedication and professionalism." They try to protect the interests of both homeowners and the tenants and endeavor to establish a healthy and long-term relationship between both the parties. The newly added properties offer choices of Newton Heath Lettings, Moston Lettings, and properties available in other locations. They have an online search tool that can help a person quickly find the properties available in a preferred location.



One can check all the relevant details about the properties listed on the website. Moreover, one may ask for additional information as well and the staffs of the company will happily provide the details that could be helpful in the decision-making. One can find several options of Manchester Lettings that bring high-class and luxurious living opportunities for families. "There is no dearth of choices and one is rest assured of getting a rental property in his/her budget range," the spokesperson states. People who are in search of rental properties in Manchester and surrounding localities can visit the website www.brentwood-lettings.co.uk.



About Brentwood Lettings

Brentwood Lettings provide assistance with all aspects of construction, property maintenance and property management. The company has an experienced team of construction professionals who cover all aspects of property management and make sure that people get the best return on investment from any property. At the same time, they offer the best guidance and property letting services to the tenants.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 0161 681 3724

Fax: 0161 681 3725

Email: info@brentwoodinvestments.co.uk

Website: http://www.brentwood-lettings.co.uk/