It was through this friend’s music that the author was finally able to forgive myself, and forgive others. That’s an irreplaceable gift. So, when Brett Gleason was embarking on making his first full-length album, this author decided it was time to give back.



Because something that helps can come from something that hurt.



Brett Gleason is a musician, composer, songwriter, and all-around lyrical badass. He is re-recording 10 of his best songs, for his first full-length release. He is offering amazing rewards on Kickstarter for support.



If you help fund Brett Gleason’s Kickstarter, for every $ you pledge, the author will give you 1 page of the secret journal.



If you want pages of a secret double life, then please help out with this Indie Rocker with his Kickstarter. Send verification at journalformusic@gmail.com of some sort of your pledge — and the author will send you the pages of a life never lived. Thanks to Brett for the images and the music to use for this campaign.



About Journal For Music

Art is a two way street, and when someone's helped you -- you should give back.