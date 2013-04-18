Brett Hearn Driving School Picks Champion as Official Racing Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These “purpose-built” racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today’s high performance race engines.



Brett Hearn, who runs Champion Racing Oil in his team’s Super DIRTcar Big-Block, has 825 career racing wins including 74 Track and Series Championships. Brett will be sharing personal techniques and driving advice, as well as coaching participants through a variety of drills at his school on April 23rd, 2013



Brett also will be providing drivers with one-on-one, on-track instruction. Brett’s Racing Team will be on-site to assist participants with chassis set-up and all other racing related questions. The driving school will focus on sportsman and modified set-ups, however all classes are invited to attend the event. The fee for the Brett Hearn Driving School is $200, with an additional minimal pit fee for each crew-member.



For more information on the Brett Hearn Driving School visit http://www.bretthearn.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com