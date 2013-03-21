Brevard Community College Announces Bachelor Degrees in General Business MGMT and Health Care MGMT

Cocoa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Brevard Community College (BCC) is excited to announce their new Bachelor’s Degrees in General Business Management and Health Care Management with the inaugural program opening in the Fall of 2013. BCC offers more than 100 degrees and programs including Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate Degrees and fast-track certificate training across four campuses in Cocoa, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Titusville or online.



As an accredited institution, BCC is already recognized as one of America's leading community colleges for quality instruction, graduation rates and innovative programs. Now, as one of the leading business schools in Melbourne, the Florida community college announces the start of their new Bachelor’s Degrees in General Business Management and Health Care Management.



The programs are designed for traditional students and working adults with an AA or AS Degree in fields such as Manufacturing, Business, Nursing RN, Radiology, Medical Laboratory Technician, Dental Assisting Technology & Management as well as Dental Hygiene. The inaugural program opens in Fall 2013 with application opening from April first through July third.



“These new degree programs are designed specifically to help working adults with an existing associate’s degree in these fields to obtain the further education they need to move up in the business or healthcare world and advance into management,” said John Glisch, BCC spokesman. “They are also perfect for traditional students aiming for a career in business or healthcare.”



Located on Florida's Space Coast, Brevard Community College includes four campuses throughout the county, where students can choose from among 100 degrees and programs. Among them are their Business Administration Programs and business courses in Melbourne, which prepare students for a broad spectrum of executive, administrative, and managerial occupations. By selecting specific electives within the program, students may earn additional certificates in Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Business Management, or Human Resource Management.



With the nursing courses Melbourne students can move through their associate in science program, which prepares students for entry-level positions as professional registered nurses. The transition to Associate Degree Nursing Program is designed for qualified Florida-licensed practical nurses, paramedics, or registered/certified respiratory therapists who wish to be awarded advanced standing in the BCC Associate in Science Degree in Nursing.



The Culinary Operations Post-Secondary Adult Vocational Certificate available from the culinary school Melbourne campus is designed for the serious minded culinary student. It prepares them for employment as food and dessert preparers, kitchen and dining room helpers, as well as baker and cook's assistants. “Our goal is to help fulfill the career aspirations of a diverse student population in fields that are in demand, and that can lead to jobs upon graduation,” said Glisch. “Our new Bachelor’s Degrees, along with our other 100 degrees and programs, can fit the need of every student.” For more information, please visit http://www.brevard.cc.fl.us/



About Brevard Community College

In its more than 50 years of service, Florida’s Brevard Community College has conferred nearly 90,000 degrees and certificates across more than 100 degrees and programs. Known for the advantages of a large college with the benefits of a smaller one, nearly 30,000 students take courses annually on one of BCC's four campuses in Cocoa, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Titusville or online. Consistently ranked among the top in graduation rates, BCC also ranks 19th among more than 1,200 community colleges nationally in awarding associate degrees, and 76th in awarding associate degrees to all minorities.