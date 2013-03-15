Breville Kitchen Juicer Packages Now Include Free DVD, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Breville kitchen juicers are consistently some of the best-selling juicers on the market, particularly the JE98XL and BJE200XL models.



However Articate.com are reporting in their latest article that these two kitchen juicers, and indeed a number of their other top-selling models, now come with a free DVD at no extra cost.



The DVD in question is actually an uplifting documentary from a man called Joe Cross, who successfully put an end to his deteriorating health once and for all by changing his lifestyle and eating healthier foods.



He actually went on a 60-day road-trip and cut out all of the junk food from his diet during that time. In fact he survived only on the juices created using his kitchen juicer, and his health started to improve dramatically as a result.



This documentary is part road-trip and part health documentary, and it normally retails for $19.99, but it is now included free with many of Breville's most popular juicers.



This includes the two models mentioned above, as well as the 800JEXL, BJE510XL and BJS600XL models, which are also popular with consumers.



A spokesman for Articate.com said:



"I own a Breville juicer myself and would recommend them to anyone, but the fact that all of their best-selling juicers now include a top-rated documentary DVD as well provides an even greater incentive for customers to buy one of their products."



Anyone that would like to read more about these latest offers, and find out more about the actual documentary DVD itself, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/03/14/new-breville-juicer-deals/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.