Brewery Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- In 2022, the global brewery equipment market reached an estimated value of USD 19.2 billion, with a projected growth to USD 25.6 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value. This substantial growth can be attributed to the burgeoning craft brewery industry, which continues to gain momentum.



Download PDF Brochure



Opportunities: Enhancing Operational Efficiencies through After-Sales Service



Brewery equipment plays a pivotal role in the production process but demands extensive maintenance and service, both during installation and post-purchase. Brewery equipment manufacturers are capitalizing on this by offering after-sales services, including annual maintenance contracts and installation support. These services foster stronger partnerships between equipment manufacturers and beer producers. Notable services sought by beer manufacturers include operator training, preventive maintenance conducted by knowledgeable technicians, factory acceptance testing (FAT), and prompt servicing. The demand for comprehensive operator training services is particularly prominent due to the ongoing shortage of skilled labor in the industry.



Challenges: The Surge in Demand for Non-Alcoholic and Functional Beverages



The brewery equipment market faces challenges stemming from the increasing preference among consumers for non-alcoholic and functional beverages. Consumers are gravitating toward healthier, low-calorie drink options, and functional beverages with added nutritional value. The fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers have also driven the demand for convenient, nutritious beverages. As a result, there is a reduction in beer consumption among those seeking weight loss alternatives. Many renowned brands are responding to this shift by introducing innovative non-alcoholic and functional drinks, further intensifying competition. For example, Arla (UK) introduced a carbonated dairy beverage in 2018, with expectations of a 300% revenue boost in milk-based drinks by 2020, reflecting the evolving beverage landscape. Such innovations in the European market are poised to present a formidable challenge for equipment manufacturers throughout the anticipated period.



Make an Inquiry



Key Players in the Brewery Equipment Market



Prominent players in the brewery equipment market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura (Belgium), Della Toffola SpA (Italy), Criveller Group (US), KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH (Germany), LEHUI (China), Hypro (India), HG Machinery (China), Interpump Group S.p.A (INOXPA) (Spain), and ABE Equipment (US). These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation and competitiveness within the brewery equipment sector.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441