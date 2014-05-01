Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Brewin Dolphin Private Clients : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Brewin Dolphin Private Clients"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Brewin Dolphin Private Clients" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Brewin Dolphin Private Clients is the wealth management and asset management arm of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, an independent private client investment manager in the UK. Brewin Dolphin Private Clients offers comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Key service offerings of the company include discretionary portfolio management, advisory management, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, and financial planning services. Assets under management (AuM) of the company stood at GBP28.2 billion as on September 29, 2013. The company had historical AuM figures of GBP25.9 billion as on September 30, 2012, which stood at GBP24.0 billion as on September 30, 2011, GBP23.2 billion as on September 30, 2010 and GBP20.5 billion as on September 30, 2009. The company caters to its clients through over 30 offices across the UK and Channel Islands. Brewin Dolphin Private Clients is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Brewin Dolphin Private Clients



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