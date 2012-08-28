Mechanicsburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- The Trailer Superstore has long been renowned for the amazing prices it has on the best trailers for sale in all classes and styles, and today that is more true than ever before thanks to the introduction of Bri-Mar trailers at special introductory pricing. It's another great option for customers looking for the utmost in value and quality.



Bri-Mar dump trailers come with a variety of different options and specifications, and with their new partnership with the Trailer Superstore, customers have a limited time to take advantage of these scorching hot deals before they're all gone.



For example, a brand new 6x10 foot Bri-Mar dump trailer with a rear spreader gate and more than 5,000 pound payload capacity is available for just $3,799, in beautiful cherry red. Or opt for a heavier duty dump trailer with a nearly 8,000 pound payload in black for just $3,999. The Bri-Mar 5x10 foot, 3,000 pound payload spreader gate trailer is available in green or yellow for just $3,699.



These are just a few of the many options available, and they all offer hundreds of dollars in immediate savings. That means that now is the perfect time to buy that new dump trailer at an amazing price without sacrificing quality or durability.



The Trailer Superstore has a 14,000 square foot showroom and two acres of property, and all of it is stocked with discount trailers for sale, including new and used models from every big brand in all sizes, shapes and styles.



They have over 25 years of experience, and customers continue to come back for more thanks to their outstanding customer support and assistance, their unbeatable low pricing, and all of the other services they offer.



From trailer customization and repair, to financing, delivery, and trade-ins, the Trailer Superstore has every need covered when it comes to buying new or used trailers for sale. Trailer accessories and towing products are also available for purchase.



View the latest hot deals and special offers, including the special introductory pricing on Bri-Mar dump trailers, online at TrailerSuperstore.com or call 800.622.7003 to speak with a representative for more information.



About The Trailer Superstore

Established in 1985, the Trailer Superstore, formerly known as All Pro West, offers consumers hundreds of trailers for sale in stock at all times. The Trailer Superstore also offers trailer inspections, trailer customization, repairs and financing, and buys used trailers without requiring a new purchase. The superstore's showroom is located in Mechanicsburg, PA, and nationwide delivery is available on trailer purchases. The current selection of available trailers can also be viewed online at TrailerSuperstore.com.