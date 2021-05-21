Brian Brown and Champion Racing Oil Win at Jackson Motorplex

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- "It was a great event with Folkens Brothers Trucking putting it on," Brown said. "The Jackson Nationals is coming up, so we wanted to get good laps there. It started off good and we were able to qualify quickest in our group."



"The track was a bit narrow in the heat and we finished fourth. We redrew the No. 2 to start on the outside of the front row for the main event. We got the lead right away and got held up one time in traffic. Our Garrett Racing engine took off great. I was able to lead most of the race."



"It was a good night to get a win out of the way. It's not early, but somewhat early. Chad gave me a great car. Dad did a great job that night and I even had to have Heather work that night because Nate wasn't able to be with us," added Brown.



