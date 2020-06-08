Brian Brown with Champion Racing Oil Earns 50th Career Win at Knoxville Raceway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- Brown shot out to an early lead in the 20-lap 410 feature from his starting spot outside row one. Rico Abreu trailed him, ahead of Tyler Courtney, Shane Golobic and Lynton Jeffrey, who jumped up five spots from his starting spot outside of row five on the first lap.



Jeffrey gained another position when he got by Golobic on lap three. Austin McCarl followed him into fifth, but had contact with Golobic in turn four. Disaster was avoided and both kept going.



Brown was into lapped traffic by lap six, and pulled away from the field. Davey Heskin, who started twelfth, found the low groove to his liking and climbed to fifth by lap 13. The track became abrasive, and seventh running Terry McCarl blew his right rear with four laps to go. Golobic, who was running ninth, also ducked into the work area to replace a flat left rear.



Meanwhile, Brown pulled away on the restart for the win, ahead of Abreu, Courtney, Heskin and Jeffrey. Anthony Macri, Austin McCarl, Brooke Tatnell, Matt Juhl and Trey Starks rounded out the top ten. Abreu set quick time over the 32-car field, while Brown, Ryan Giles, Heskin and Justin Henderson were heat race winners.



"This week has probably been the most down I've been as a race car driver," said Brown in Victory Lane. "The last two weeks have been pretty bad. One thing that's never changed is the attitude of my guys. They don't let me get down. I think that's what this sport is about. You don't get down, and you look forward to your next one. I never dreamed as a kid, sitting in section G, row 20 with my Grandma Barbara that I would ever win one race, let alone 50. It means a lot."



Next Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, mark the return of the World of Outlaws to Knoxville Raceway for the Brownell's Big Guns Bash! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check Knoxville Raceway's Facebook and Twitter.



