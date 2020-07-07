Brian Brown with Champion Racing Oil Win 410 and 360 at Knoxville

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- "We were able to set quick time in the 410 and I think we ran third in our heat," Brown said. "For the feature we got lucky with the draw to be on the front row. We ripped around there until we saw Lynton (Jeffrey). We moved down and did what we needed to do to win that one. It's awesome for our partners like Champion Racing Oil to be in the limelight at the end of the night."



"We like to run our 360 a couple of times prior to the 360 Knoxville Nationals so with Knoxville Raceway putting up the bonus for sweeping both 360 races last weekend it was a good opportunity to run the 360," Brown said. "We qualified pretty decent and went fifth to fourth in the heat. I was able to start on the front row and get the lead in the feature. I ran around until I saw Jamie Ball. Then I was able to hit the bottom, run my lines and get through traffic. You don't have an opportunity at the bonus if you don't win the first one and we did that."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



