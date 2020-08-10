Brian Brown with Champion Racing Oil Win at Southern Iowa Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Brown, a Champion Racing Oil sponsored racer, is a two-time winner of the Front Row Challenge, but this time took the ASCS portion of the Ultimate Challenge.



A four-car pileup marred the start of the 30-lap ASCS main event. When Jamie Ball spun, it caught Roger Crockett, Matt Covington, Kelby Watt and Carson McCarl in the fray. Jordon Mallett was on the scene, exiting his car and pulling Crockett from his before it was engulfed in flames.



Brown streaked out to an early lead, ahead of fellow front row starter Dominic Scelzi and Brock Zearfoss. Austin McCarl was running fourth when he slowed with rear-end issues seven laps in. It would prove to be the final caution.



Brown shot out to another lead and entered lapped traffic on lap 17. Scelzi slowly but surely cut into Brown's lead in traffic. On the last lap, he saw his chance and slid in front of Brown in turn three. Brown was able to power back by and won by a car length over Scelzi, Zearfoss, Shane Golobic and Colby Copeland. With a $1,000 bonus from Country Builders Construction, Brown's check totaled $4,000.



