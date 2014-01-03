Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Despite his young age, 16-year-old Manitoban, Brian Meads, has some pretty lofty ambitions. He wants to get his songs heard and he’s approaching his goals the right way. For the past two years, Brian has been hard at work crafting the songs that will be recorded for his upcoming release. He has been practicing his own guitar work but he is also not afraid to meet fellow musicians and get their advice so he can learn from them. He has befriended the folk group, Scarlett Jane, and has performed with them as well as fellow Canadian acts, David Celia, Andrea Ramolo and Cindy Doire. Brian has been sending off copies of his music to producers throughout Canada and soliciting their feedback, including John Paul Peters who has worked with Death Cab for Cutie and Comeback Kid.



Brian will be recording his upcoming EP at Garfield Studios in Winnipeg, MB. Evan Chandler will provide bass on the recording and Brian has plans to hire a drummer. Bryce Kaminsky will produce. In addition to guitar, both rock and classical, Brian plays piano, banjo, ukelele, bass and harmonica. All these instruments might find a home on the record. He plans to release the EP through iTunes as well as pressing physical copies. Links and information will be available through Facebook, Twitter and Sonicbids as well as other social media and music outlets.



Brian’s music has been compared to City and the Colour and Gaslight Anthem. Gaslight Anthem is a major influence for him as are rock bands like Breaking Benjamin, Our Lady Peace and Green Day. Brian is also inspired by the work of Neil Young, Sam Cooke and classical music. Brian’s songs are about death in the family and the relationships that he’s observed, as well as everyday life events.



After the EP is recorded and released, Brian plans on passing his Grade 6 RCM for Classical Guitar and attending the Faculty of Music at the University of Manitoba. In addition to having quality recordings, Brain hopes his hard work and dedication will help him gain exposure in the music industry and attract an audience for his future records and live shows.



To get a sample of Brian’s vocal talents and guitar skills, check out the live cover of Neil Young’s “Down By the River” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4TxJ5MJWJU) and Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGQAA68GT-M) and also, Weezer’s “Say it Ain’t So” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUc8BBWJjps).



Brian Meads has recently signed with (Wifi PR Group) as a client. Company Info: WiFi PR Group, Los Angeles, CA.

http://www.wifiprgroup.com



About Brian Mead Music

New EP being recorded Summer 2013

Official Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/brianmeads

Official Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/gunsnroseswttj

Official YouTube Page: http://www.youtube.com/gunsnroseswttj



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

AudioBullet

800.614.6473 Ext.1

st.rock@wifiprgroup.com

http://www.audiobullet.com



About AudioBullet

AudioBullet based in Las Vegas, NV is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Music and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, AudioBullet works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.