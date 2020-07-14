Brian Richard Signs with the Avanti Company

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Brian has an extensive career working in the water and wastewater industry, and much of it has involved the sale of flow meters. Brian will concentrate on Avanti's essential line of Georgia products which include McCrometer, Hach Flow, Liquid Controls, 64 Seconds, and Syrinix. The Avanti Company continues its commitment to the Georgia and Alabama market by leveraging Brian's industry expertise, local knowledge, and the strong product selection from Avanti. John Broadway will continue to oversee Avanti for Southern Georgia and Southern Alabama and will focus on training and main accounts with Brian.



Brian Richard's email is b.richard@thewassco.com and he can also be reached by phone: 803-600-3323.



