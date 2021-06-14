Brian S. Brijbag Introduces 7 Deadly Sins of Your Florida Personal Injury Case: Now on Amazon

Spring Hill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- Brian S. Brijbag, reputed Springfield Personal Injury Attorney is pleased to introduce his first book "7 Deadly Sins of your Florida Personal Injury Case" now available on Amazon in paperback edition. Florida is not just known for its scenic beauty and splendid beaches but is also notorious for the very many accidents that happen day in and day out. A car or a motorbike accident, a slip and fall or a dog bite, there are always two parties involved – one is the victim and the other responsible. Florida being a no-fault state, makes it difficult for the victims. However, many do not know that despite being a no-fault state, victims can still file a personal injury claim in cases of significant or permanent physical damage. This book provides an insight on "Deadly Sins" that can have a negative impact on Florida Personal Injury Claim. The author also discusses basic laws of the State, the common mistakes that people make during settlement, insurance companies taking advantage of the situation and many more.



About Attorney Brian S. Brijbag

Brian S. Brijbag is a licensed lawyer specializing in personal injury, health law and business law representing clients in Hernando, Pasco, Citrus Counties and the nature coast of Florida. This Award-Winning attorney is also an author and a motivational speaker.



